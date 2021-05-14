Coast rail corridor study to host virtual public meeting on May 18

–What could the future of rail transportation look like on the Central Coast? Over the last year, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC) have engaged and sought input from various partner agencies, community representatives, and the general public to identify viable options for future rail travel on the Central Coast. The Coast Rail Corridor Study examined opportunities for expanding intercity rail and bus service and connectivity between Goleta and Salinas as well as the feasibility of implementing regional-commuter rail service between Paso Robles and Santa Maria.

As a result of valuable stakeholder input and technical analysis, SLOCOG has developed draft plans for the two analyses, which look at planned growth and land use, ridership modeling, service operations, and equipment needs, potential governance, and funding options.

On Tuesday, May 18 from 5-6:30 p.m., SLOCOG will hold a virtual public meeting to share study progress and key results of the study with the public and key stakeholders. Following the public meeting, the draft Service Implementation Plan (intercity analysis) and draft Passenger Rail Improvement Study (regional-commuter analysis) will go to the SLOCOG Board for approval and adoption on June 2. Participate in the meeting by registering at: bit.ly/CRCS_Public_Meeting.

To learn more about the Coast Rail Corridor Study or review the draft plans, visit coastrailstudy.com. Questions and comments can also be emailed to info@coastrailstudy.com or submitted directly on the website.

