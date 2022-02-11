Coastal democratic committee chairs endorse Addis for Assembly

Assembly District 30 includes portions of San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties

– This week, three County Democratic Central Committee (DCC) Chairs who represent Democrats in Assembly District 30 announced their endorsements for Dawn Addis for State Assembly. They are Santa Cruz County DCC Chair Andrew Goldenkranz, San Luis Obispo County DCC Chair Rita Casaverde, and Monterey County DCC Chair Karen Araujo.

The endorsements come ahead of the California Democratic Party’s endorsement process. The county party chairs join a list of elected officials, local leaders, and organizations supporting Dawn Addis. Addis recently announced the support of Congressman Salud Carbajal and former Congressman Sam Farr.

Dawn Addis released the following statement regarding the endorsement:

“I am deeply committed to our communities on the Central Coast, and in the State Assembly, I’ll fight to advance our Democratic values. I am so grateful for the support of our Central Committee Chairs, and the confidence that so many have placed in me. I am going to work hard to make sure I and my campaign live up to that confidence. I would be honored to have the united support of the Democratic Party.”

For more information about Dawn Addis and her campaign, visit her website: dawnaddis.org/

