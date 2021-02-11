Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 11, 2021
Cold front brings chance of rain to North County 

Posted: 7:25 am, February 11, 2021 by News Staff

weather forecast paso

–A cold front could bring a chance of rain to Paso Robles and North County, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Weather Underground is predicting a 61-percent chance of up to .4 inches of rain overnight on Thursday. Linsdey posted a Tweet Thursday morning saying that the current weather model is predicting more like a quarter-inch of rain or even less. Gale-force NW winds and partly cloudy skies will follow Friday p.m. into next week, he says.

Click here to view a weather forecast for Paso Robles.

 



