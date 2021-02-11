Cold front brings chance of rain to North County

–A cold front could bring a chance of rain to Paso Robles and North County, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Weather Underground is predicting a 61-percent chance of up to .4 inches of rain overnight on Thursday. Linsdey posted a Tweet Thursday morning saying that the current weather model is predicting more like a quarter-inch of rain or even less. Gale-force NW winds and partly cloudy skies will follow Friday p.m. into next week, he says.

Click here to view a weather forecast for Paso Robles.

On the one hand, it’s good to see the #ECMWF & #GFS models agree on the amount of rain tonight into Friday morning. On the other, I wish it was more than 0.10/0.25 of an inch they are predicting. Gale-force NW winds and partly cloudy skies will follow Friday p.m. into next week. pic.twitter.com/J4fZZ9TM4c — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 11, 2021

