Colder temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Forecast predicts 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday

– Colder temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 68-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday, as well as a 55-degree high. The possibility of rain is in the forecast again for next week.

“A major change in the weather pattern is underway with drizzle/light rain developing as early as Tuesday, followed by rain on Thursday. The following week is looking stormy,” says to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

