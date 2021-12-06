Colder temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast for Paso Robles

Forecast predicts 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday

– Colder temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 68-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday, as well as a 55-degree high. The possibility of rain is in the forecast again for next week.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

“A major change in the weather pattern is underway with drizzle/light rain developing as early as Tuesday, followed by rain on Thursday. The following week is looking stormy,” says to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

A major change in the weather pattern is underway with drizzle/light rain developing as early as Tuesday, followed by rain on Thursday. The following week is looking stormy. 🌧️https://t.co/AtS823QOR2 pic.twitter.com/DGreHBo1te — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 5, 2021

