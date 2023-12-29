Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 30, 2023
Collision involving semi truck prompts closure of Highway 46 at Cholame Y 

Posted: 9:18 am, December 29, 2023 by News Staff

collision at Cholame 'Y

Inital full closure has been transitioned to one-way reversing traffic control

– A significant traffic collision occurred Friday morning on Highway 46, resulting in the complete closure of the highway at the Cholame Y. Multiple vehicles, including an overturned semi-truck, were involved in the incident, according to reports.

As of 8:38 a.m., the initial full closure has transitioned to one-way reversing traffic control, according to a post by Cal Trans District 5. Authorities have not yet provided an estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

No further information is available at this time.

