Collision involving semi truck prompts closure of Highway 46 at Cholame Y

Inital full closure has been transitioned to one-way reversing traffic control

– A significant traffic collision occurred Friday morning on Highway 46, resulting in the complete closure of the highway at the Cholame Y. Multiple vehicles, including an overturned semi-truck, were involved in the incident, according to reports.

As of 8:38 a.m., the initial full closure has transitioned to one-way reversing traffic control, according to a post by Cal Trans District 5. Authorities have not yet provided an estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

No further information is available at this time.

UPDATE: The full closure has been lifted and replaced with one-way reversing traffic control. Expect delays moving through this area and please be aware of Caltrans and emergency responders working this incident. No estimate on a full opening.@CaltransHQ @CaltransDist6 https://t.co/GvyTEeg28p — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 29, 2023

Highway 46 East is closed in both directions at Cholame Valley Road in San Luis Obispo County due to a traffic incident involving multiple vehicles which includes an overturned big-rig truck. There is no estimate for re-opening.@CaltransHQ @CaltransDist6 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 29, 2023

