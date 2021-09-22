Traffic accident with injuries reported near San Miguel

Cause of the crash is under investigation

– Three people are injured after a single-vehicle traffic accident reported today around 12:45 p.m. at San Marcos Road near San Miguel. Cal Fire responded to the scene along with Mercy Air 34 and personnel from Camp Roberts.

Extrication was required and three patients needed medical care. One major injury, one moderate and one minor injury were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

#MarcosIC Mercy Air 34 on scene along with personnel from Camp Roberts. pic.twitter.com/J4z5W8aAeu — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 22, 2021

#MarcosIC (UPDATE) Single vehicle accident, three patients, and extrication is required. One major injury, one moderate, and one minor. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 22, 2021

