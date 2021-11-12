Collision with semi truck results in vehicle fire

No injuries reported as a result of the collision

– Early this morning at approximately 12:50 a.m., A. GarciaMayoral, 51, of Southgate was driving a Kenworth semi-truck pulling a semi-trailer loaded with produce eastbound on Highway 46 East, west of Antelope Rd. at approximately 30-35 mph. J. OnteverosAlvarado, 24, of Paso Robles was driving a Ford eastbound on Highway-46 East, west of Antelope Rd. at approximately 65-70 mph approaching the rear of the semi when she reportedly allowed the front of her vehicle to impact the rear of the semi-trailer.

The Ford came to rest in the eastbound lane with major front-end damage. OnteverosAlvarado exited her vehicle, which caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

GarciaMayoral drove the semi to the right shoulder of Highway 46. Cal Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway-46 east were closed from approximately 12:50 a.m. to 1:57 a.m.

Alcohol and/or drugs to not appear to have played a role in this collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the Templeton CHP area office.

