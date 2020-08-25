Columbia Builders of California, Inc. is seeking Disadvantaged/Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certified Contractors

–A message from Columbia Builders of California, Inc.–

–Columbia Builders of California, Inc. is seeking D/M/WBE Certified Contractors, IBEW 639 and Local 403 for all Electrical and Pipefitting work for subcontracting opportunities for the San Luis Obispo Non-profit Housing Corp., “Iron Works Mixed-Use” Project.

We are soliciting quotes for the following items: Demolition, Surveying, Grading and Utilities, Paving, Site Concrete, Fencing, Planting, Structural Concrete, Masonry, Structural Steel, Misc. Metal, Rough Framing, Finish Carpentry, Cabinets, Countertops, Waterproofing, Insulation, Roofing, Downspouts and Rain gutters, Doors, Frames, and Hardware, Storefront, Windows and Glass, Drywall, Tile, Acoustical Ceilings, Flooring, Painting, Signage, Building Accessories, Kitchen Appliances, Fire Sprinklers, Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, Fire Alarm, Special Systems, as well as any applicable items not listed.

All quotations applicable to the construction of this project will be accepted and reviewed. All D/M/WBE Certified Contractors, IBEW 639 and Local 403 for all Electrical and Pipefitting work, and Suppliers should contact, IN WRITING, Nichole Grantham via nichole@columbiabuild.com with questions.

All negotiations must be completed prior to 9/09/2020. Cost evaluation will be based on the lowest responsible quote. We are an equal opportunity employer. Please email quotes along with certification to the attention of Estimator/Project Manager, Nichole Grantham @ nichole@columbiabuild.com , or Tom Ehlers at 805-975-3306. The plans and specifications are available for your review at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pkpkrfsolplrthb/AAAjF6J-VAdMAjYp8bpNCA1Sa?dl=0.

