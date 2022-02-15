Column: Become a ‘magician’s assistant’ by donating to garage sale fundraiser

A ‘Magical Fundraising Garage Sale’ will be happening March 12

– You can become a magician’s assistant for Estero Bay Womenade’s first-ever-fundraising Magical Garage Sale that will take place Saturday, March 12, at the Sunnyside School Los Osos Cares office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a magician’s assistant you can donate those magical items hiding in your closets, cupboards, and garages. Womenade needs your gently used items, gift cards, and gift certificates. New items are welcome too.

Estero Bay Womenade will be turning those vintage designer handbags you may have into a gas card to help a single mom get to work for two months. Maybe it will be that gorgeous artwork that never really fit in your current home to be magically transformed into a $300 gift card for a disabled vet to buy essentials as he transitions from living in his car to a new “tiny home” rental. What about that Kitchen Aid mixer you’ve only used twice in ten years that can magically pay for three months’ worth of an elderly widow’s heart medicine that insurance won’t cover?

You may not believe it but the sale of these gently used items is one way that Estero Bay Womenade gathers the cash to do all those things listed above and more. Gift certificates for area businesses would be a great donation to go into the silent auction gift baskets.

Volunteers make up the entire group of Estero Bay Womenade, but they need a couple dozen more volunteers to help sort and price items days before the sale, and some to do set-up on the day of the sale.

Annette Sheely, co-director of Estero Bay Womenade has a storage unit where the donated items will be kept until the sale. She is even willing to pick up items especially if people from north county desire to donate. You can either call or text Annette at (805) 234-5755 to get information as to how to bring your gently used item to her.

Estero Bay Womenade is one of six programs of Los Osos Cares and is a tax-deductible 501c3 nonprofit. Go to www.losososcares.com for more information.

-By columnist Ruth Ann Angus

