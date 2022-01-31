Column: McPrice Myers’ wines ‘personify Paso Robles’

Myers has developed a growing portfolio of wines with broad appeal that has ‘earned attention from wine lovers and critics alike’

– Paso Robles Wine Country is a land of rich heritage, rural beauty, eclectic personalities, and world-class wines. It is also the home to over two hundred wineries.

It is here that McPrice (Mac) Myers has found his calling to craft wines of depth and balance. Myers has developed a growing portfolio of wines with broad appeal that has earned attention from wine lovers and critics alike. In 2014 he moved his winery to the rolling hills of Paso Robles’ Adelaida District.

Warm climate varietals such as zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon and merlot thrive as do Rhone, other southern French and northern Spanish grapes, for example, grenache, syrah, mourvedre, and graciano, adding complexity to wine blends.

Winery visitor Venus Lai was so impressed that within two years she formed a partnership with Myers, together purchasing eighty-four acres in the Adelaida District. They named the property Belle Terre, or “Beautiful Earth,” also the name of Myers’ flagship tier. Lai and Myers envision increased vineyard holdings, a new hospitality/tasting facility, and more single-vineyard bottlings.

Hard Working Wines – The winery’s premium tier, appropriate for any occasion:

Pound for Pound Zinfandel 2020, Paso Robles ($25) – Deep purple color. Youthful and extracted with plumy blackberry, black raspberry, mocha, a hint of black licorice, cherry cola, vanilla, and smoky oak notes in the nose that follow to the palate. A wine with pretty flavors with its firm tannins and 15.6-percent alcohol hidden by the boisterous fruit and vibrant acidity. 992 cases produced.

“Bull by the Horns” Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Paso Robles ($25) – A deeply-colored Cabernet that offers scents and flavors of black cherry, spice and good structure from aging in French oak barrels. Firm and drying tannins evolve to a rich, supple and plush Cabernet. A delightful red that is lively and flavorful with a long finish and plenty of character. 14.8-percent alcohol. 2215 cases produced.

“High on the Hog” Red Wine 2019, Paso Robles ($25) – A lovely mouthful of wine with dark aromas and flavors of sweet black cherry, blackberry, herbs, game, and mineral. A Rhone-centric blend made from grenache, syrah, mourvedre, graciano, petite sirah, and the white viognier to bring out the aromatics in this red wine of 15.2-percent alcohol. 2389 cases produced.

Beautiful Earth – The winery’s flagship blends:

Willow Creek District, Paso Robles White 2020 ($30) – A blend of Clairette Blanche and Grenache Blanc. Medium-straw hue. Ripe, juicy, sweet, textured, melony, mouth-filling fruit with a hint of oak from aging in a neutral barrel. The 14.2-percent alcohol is well-integrated with a lingering finish from mouth-watering acidity. 520 cases produced.

Paso Robles Red 2019 ($40) – A rich mouthful of red, with dark fruit, mocha, spice, leather, and subtle vanilla aromas and flavors. Predominantly Syrah with a blend of seven other grapes including one white for increased fruit and aromatics, still very young but the structure, layers of flavors, and complexity show through the intensity of 15.2-percent alcohol. 1064 cases produced.

Estate Single Vineyard

Paper Street Cuvee 2019 ($60) – A red wine from Paper Street Vineyard, a five grape-varietal blend that exhibits lovely, deep color with pure, intense boysenberry/blueberry/elderberry fruit with hints of oak vanillins and evolving, changing textures on the palate. 15.2-percent alcohol is balanced by rich extraction. An exciting wine that is quite beautiful. 386 cases produced.

These wines should be found in your favorite retail stores and restaurants. They are rich, complex releases that offer much hedonistic pleasure. They are limited in production, so purchase your needs when you find them.

-By Gary Twining for The Chronicle.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement