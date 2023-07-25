Review: Mid-State Fair kicks off with a bang

– By Colin Jones, Paso Robles Daily News concert reviewer

– The power of rock and roll in its purest, live form remains a beautiful thing. Every summer in late July, it’s on full display at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. And every summer it does not disappoint.

Sure the fairgrounds can be hot, crowded, and expensive. But all the other positive traditions far outweigh the bad ones to bring central coast music lovers a memorable experience year after year. Clear, balmy nights: check, great sound and sight lines: check, reasonable ticket prices: check, friendly security staff who don’t sweat the small stuff: check.

Also, did I mention the diverse headliner music: how about back-to-back nights with Sammy Hagar, the voice of Foreigner Lou Gramm and ultimate party band legends the B-52s? Not too shabby.

That’s what we got opening weekend when Mr. Hagar, the coolest, happiest rock star on the planet kicked things off Friday night with a wonderfully varied 18-song, 95-minute set from his half-century-long rock career.

.

I think he knows everyone in rock and roll and has probably played with most of them. Regular drummers Chad Smith and Jason Bonham not available? Let’s see what Kenny Aronoff from John Mellencamp’s band is doing. Of course, Hagar’s mainstays, bassist Michael Anthony of Van Halen fame, and guitarist Vic Johnson were the backbone who helped lead the audience on a musical journey of Montrose, Hagar solo, and Van Halen classics.

How cool was it a few songs into the performance that Hagar left the stage for Anthony to channel his inner DLR and sing early Van Halen classic Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love?

But make no mistake: Hagar remains the star of the show prancing around the stage, singing, telling stories, adding rhythm guitar and gladly signing dozens of items for his adoring fans.

While nowhere near a sell-out, the enthusiastic crowd was thrilled to be there and rewarded with another great night of classic rock and roll.

Fast forward 24 hours to Saturday night and it was a case of rinse and repeat. While singer Lou Gramm is well past his prime and not the ideal opener for the B-52s, somehow these unique combos work at the fair.

Gramm took awhile to find his vocal footing but by the end of his hour-long set, classics like Urgent and Hot Blooded that he co-wrote with guitarist Mick Jones got the crowd on their feet yearning for more. His five-piece backing band was solid but at least we had one original member of Foreigner, and kind of an important one. Otherwise, it’s just a tribute band (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

But Saturday night at the fair is always a party and what better way to celebrate summer outdoors than the ultimate party band the B-52s. 45 years after the band came out of the Athens GA rock scene and a few musical chairs, triple lead singers (you don’t hear that often) Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, and Fred Schneider led a tight group of veteran musicians on stage to the roar of about 7,000 fans of all stripes and colors.

A dazzling video backdrop showed cool historical footage of the band along with various cartoons and light shows. But it was the catchy, kitschy new wave dance tunes that everyone came for so it soon became a Party Out of Bounds with both young and old dancing in the aisles, taking selfies and waving inflatable red lobsters. Again, you don’t see the latter too often.

Their 15-song, 85-minute set left out a few classics like Strobe Light, Devil in My Car, and Debbie but there always are some fan faves that don’t make the cut at shows so I’m not going to quibble too much.

Fair officials have added a cool, seat-less area called the pit where concertgoers can stand close to the stage and roam around enjoying the festivities. But even folks in the seats behind and to the side were standing and grooving from the get-go: always a good sign.

The dance party continued with sing-alongs like Private Idaho, Love Shack, and the ubiquitous Rock Lobster finale. While becoming a nostalgia act like most rock bands these days, the B-52s have a double cache that preserves their popularity: great melodies/harmonies and a completely original style/vibe: it’s hard to imagine another group quite like them.

Certainly, this annual central coast summertime event in Paso Robles is all about good times, memories and youthful innocence so call it nostalgia if you want. For us old-timers, attending a Grandstand concert with friends at the Mid-State Fair makes you feel like you’re back in high school or college and that remains an enduring lure for many.

And if you’re still in high school or college, enjoy these magical moments because they go fast.