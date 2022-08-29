Column: Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby returns Oct. 8

Annual event fundraiser to support Rotary’s ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign

– You saw it once before and you will see it again; the harbor at Morro Bay filled with ducks. Little yellow rubber ducks, that is. It’s the Second Annual Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby fundraiser to support Rotary’s “Help Us Help Others” campaign. This campaign focuses on providing grants to local non-profit organizations that are working to enhance the well-being of the community.

As derbies go, there is nothing quite like the Ducky Derby. Picture it: Five hundred small, yellow rubber duckies bobbing up and down in the current beginning in the water near the Galley/Hofbrau restaurants making their way in the incoming tidal current to Tidelands Park. What will happen? Who will win?

Each ducky will have a unique number corresponding to the ticket of the ducky’s sponsor. Sponsors have a great chance at winning three exceptional prizes: $300 for the first-place winner, $200 for the second-place winner, and $100 for the third-place winner. You can sponsor a ducky (or multiple duckies) for $10 each by going to www.morrobayrotary.org and clicking on the link to the Ducky Derby. This fun-filled family event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

Duckies will be wrangled along the water route by members of the SurviveOars in their Dragon Boat along with the help of numerous kayakers, paddle boarders, and the Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat. Many of the women who participate in Dragon Boat rowing are breast cancer survivors.

Ducky Derby winners will be announced promptly at 10:30 a.m. on the stage located directly behind the Morro Bay Maritime Museum during their Family Fun Day that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family fun day will include a fishing booth, sandcastle building, and a treasure hunt.

The Duckies of the Morro Bay Rotary Club look forward to your participation in this fun race that helps support a variety of community work. Go to www.morrobayrotary.org and get your Ducky Derby tickets now.

