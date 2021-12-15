Column: Shop small everyday – Not just on Saturday

– The nationally recognized ‘Shop Small Saturday’, created by American Express, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving has passed. They spent millions of dollars promoting the concept and fortunately the dollars spent add up.

With one more Saturday before Christmas, please take the time and consideration to shop at our local small businesses every day. The big box and online stores have an edge because of the potential convenience. However, even their selection and availability are in question due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The success of our local stores brings often overlooked benefits to our community. The most seasoned store owners stock unique items that can be seen, touched, and tried on! Shopping in person gives the store owners and employees the feeling that you really care. And you get personal service. The owners of our small local ‘brick & mortar’ ‘mom and pop’ stores are our friends, neighbors, and family. They provide jobs and the feeling of contributing to our community.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram and share when you have a nice experience. After being a resident of Paso for 30 years and in business for 20 of those, when I reach out by shopping in person or helping on social media, I appreciate the simple ways I’m able to help.

Our small businesses depend on our support more than ever. No matter what the holiday or gift-giving occasion, give them the courtesy of ‘Shopping Small Every Day.’

