Combative student behavior prompts shelter in place at middle school 

Posted: 7:20 am, November 3, 2023 by News Staff
george flamson middle school

Flamson Middle School.

Police officers work with staff members to de-escalate situation

Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to Flamson Middle School at 2405 Spring Street yesterday for a report of a student reportedly being combative with school staff. The site was placed under shelter-in-place protocols for the safety of students and staff. Police officers and staff members de-escalated the student, according to a press release from police. The student was turned over to their guardian and mental health professionals.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

 

