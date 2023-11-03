Combative student behavior prompts shelter in place at middle school

Police officers work with staff members to de-escalate situation

– Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to Flamson Middle School at 2405 Spring Street yesterday for a report of a student reportedly being combative with school staff. The site was placed under shelter-in-place protocols for the safety of students and staff. Police officers and staff members de-escalated the student, according to a press release from police. The student was turned over to their guardian and mental health professionals.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

