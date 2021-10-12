Come see a clay amphora created at the Paso Robles History Museum

–The Paso Robles Historical Society is hosting a live creation of an amphora, a clay vessel that has been used in winemaking for over 6,000 years. Legendary ceramicist Scott Semple will be using ancient techniques to demonstrate the art and shape that is crucial to the fermentation process in winemaking in front of the museum on Saturday, Oct 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The full day of events include:

11 a.m.-4 p.m. take 30-minute docent-led tours of the grand opening of the new exhibit, “6000 Years of Winemaking in Clay Amphorae”

4 p.m. meet the winemakers, Sherman Thacher and Brian Terrizzi, who are continuing this ancient tradition

Sign the amphora created by Semple

Future amphora events include films, lectures, tastings and more.

The event is free but reservations are recommended through Eventbrite.

The Paso Robles History Museum is located at 800 12th Street, Paso Robles in the Downtown City Park. For more information visit the website or call (805) 238-4996.

