Comedian Anthony Jeselnik to perform at Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:00 am, March 27, 2024 by News Staff
Tickets go on sale Friday

– Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has expanded his 2024 Bones and All stand-up tour, adding four new dates across California, including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on May 18.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale starting with presales on Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT. The general on-sale begins Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AnthonyJeselnik.com.

Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian widely known for his Netflix specials, podcast, and Comedy Central roasts. Currently, he hosts the podcast “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project” alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal for All Things Comedy. His most recent stand-up special, “Fire in the Maternity Ward,” premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Jeselnik was the creator, host, and producer of his series, “Good Talk,” and “The Jeselnik Offensive” on Comedy Central.

 

