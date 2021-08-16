Comedian Marty Ross to perform at Judd Manor in San Miguel

Star of ‘America’s Got Talent Season 15’ headlines comedy night Sept. 18

–81-year old comic sensation Marty Ross, star of America’s Got Talent Season 15 will headline a night of stand-up comedy under the stars at Judd Manor Event Center in San Miguel on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. He headlines along with San Francisco comedians Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Carla Clay, and James Judd.

The Judd Manor Event Center is located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road in San Miguel. It is a 100-percent outdoor venue under a canopy of trees. There will be cabaret seating and folded chairs. Free parking. Seashell Wines of Paso Robles will be providing wine for sale at the event. No outside alcohol permitted.

Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door. The show is for ages 16 and up. For tickets, click here.

About the performers

Marty Ross: Marty Ross is the 81-year old comedian who brought all four judges on America’s Talent to their feet, including the curmudgeonly Simon Cowell. Ross is not only genuinely and terrifically talented, hilarious, but also inspiring. L.L. Cool Jay put it best when he said, “Dreams don’t have deadlines.” After a full career in the garment industry, Ross picked up the microphone and went for it. All audiences will laugh at his comedy, but they’re also seeing a shining example of what believing in yourself can achieve.

Dhaya Laksminarayanan: KQED named her one of the twenty “Women to Watch” a series celebrating women artists, creatives and makers in the San Francisco Bay Area who are pushing boundaries in 2016. She was named one of “The Bay Area’s 11 Best Standup Comedians” in 2016 and “13 San Francisco Standup Comedians to Go See Now” in 2018 by SFist. The SF Weekly named her one of the “16 Bay Area performers to watch in 2016.” The San Francisco Bay Guardian named her Best Comedian 2013 in the “Best of the Bay” Readers’ Poll.

Carla Clay: Carla Clay has been a fixture on the local comedy scene in the Bay Area for decades. She’s known for doing smart comedy that’s also “clean,” meaning it’s appropriate for all ages, and all ages of audiences love her. “I’ve been working with Carla in comedy shows for nearly 20 years now,” said host James Judd. “Carla is a consummate professional. I’ve seen her in front of many different audiences, and she kills every single time, and never seems to break a sweat. Maybe she can’t sweat. I don’t know. I haven’t asked. But it’s beyond me why Carla has never been on The Tonight Show. She’s brilliant.”

James Judd (host): As “The Closer” on NPR’s Snap Judgment national tours, Judd earned a reputation for being always able to end a show with every sold-out audience (1500-3000 seat venues) on their feet and cheering. He calls himself a “stand-up storyteller.” After an early career as a stand-up, Judd became a criminal defense attorney, and then reentered show business as a theatrical storyteller. “I want to bring the very best and the most diverse talent to San Miguel,” said Judd, just now. “I am focusing on bringing artists here who uplift their audiences. That doesn’t mean no cursing or politics or anything controversial. But I also want to create a safe space where the perpetration of misogyny, phobia of any kind of people, and racism is left behind, and the best talent does that.”

