Comedian Ron White coming to Paso Robles 

– Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, will perform live at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Over the past 20 years, White has been one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he’s been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, “Roadies,” and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.

In 1986, White began performing comedy and was quickly opening for legendary comedians, such as Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. In 2000 as a comedy club headliner, White joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour as a founding member alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. Their show toured for over three years to sold-out audiences in over 270 cities and grossed more than $35 million. In 2003, Warner Brothers filmed the show, Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie for a theatrical/TV/DVD/CD release. When the film premiered on TV, it was the most-watched movie in Comedy Central’s history.

Also in 2003, he released his breakthrough comedy CD Drunk In Public followed by his first one-hour TV comedy special They Call Me Tater Salad. The special had the highest viewership for a Sunday program in Comedy Central history. The DVD version was released in 2004. In 2005, White’s second one-hour special You Can’t Fix Stupid aired on Comedy Central to 4.5 million viewers, making it the third largest audience in Comedy Central’s history and the #1 show on primetime basic cable. The CD reached #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts and remained there for 9 consecutive weeks. This success also earned him his first Grammy nomination. In 2005, the second Blue Collar show Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again was filmed and released on TV and DVD/CD.

In 2006 White received his second Grammy nod for the third Blue Collar concert movie, Blue Collar Comedy Tour – One for The Road. He released his first book, Ron “Tater Salad” White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent…But I Didn’t Have the Ability, which landed him on the New York Times Best Seller List (Penguin Books). In 2009, his third album Behavioral Problems was released. In 2013 his fourth album, A Little Unprofessional, reached #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Chart. All of White’s DVDs are certified Platinum.

White has been a passionate supporter of the US military troops for more than 20 years, donating time, capital, and resources. In 2008, he started his Comedy Benefit, Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops, with proceeds going to the Armed Forces Foundation to assist injured troops and their families. Many of his celebrity friends have participated in these shows: Rascal Flatts, Gabriel Iglesias, Lewis Black, Dave Attell, Kathleen Madigan, Ralphie May, Brian Regan, and more. In 2011, the show was recorded for TV/DVD and was one of the top three watched shows on CMT. The taping locations have been the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

As an actor, White is a main cast member of the comedy-drama series “Roadies,” created by Cameron Crowe, where White plays “the most famous road manager in the music business.” He has also had supporting roles in the major theatrical films, Horrible Bosses, Sex and the City 2, and a principal role in Jayne Mansfield’s Car (written/directed by Billy Bob Thornton). He is also the co-Executive Producer of the documentary, Bridegroom (by award-winning Linda Bloodworth–Thomason), which debuted at the 2013 NYC Tribeca Film Festival and won the Audience Award for Best Documentary.

This show is for mature audiences. For complete tour and ticketing information, visit www.TaterSalad.com or vinaroblesampitheatre.com.

