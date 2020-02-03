Comedy event coming to Paso Robles

–Big Laugh Live is presenting the 11th annual Valentine’s comedy event Feb. 8 at the Paso Robles Event Center. The show will be starring Nick at Night’s “America’s Funniest Mom”, comedienne Lisa Alvarado.

Seven comedians will perform, starring headliners with live music, local wine, appetizers and desserts available for purchase. Comedians include:

Andres Fernandez with his fresh brand of humor that is universal in its appeal, breaks down barriers of what an audience expects from a Latino comedian.

K-von the star of MTV’s hit show “Disaster Date, has become a crowd favorite as he pokes fun at himself, current events and of course, the perils of growing up with a dad from the Middle-East, and a mom from Middle-America.

Tenors of Comedy winners of New York’s Got Talent, the trio will be coming straight from Carnegie Hall to entertain you.The TENORS OF COMEDY is a fresh new take on the tenors model, prolific in all kinds of music and comedy.

Lisa Alvarado the Latina Queen of comedy brings the funny with clever wit and a sassy fun attitude using her own life as the punch line. She was also named “America’s Funniest Mom” on Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite.

Lizette Belmonte is a comedienne and producer of the Big Laugh Live comedy event. Lizette has opened for D.L. Hughley, Jon Lovitz, SNL favorite Dana Carvey and Internet star Mrs. Hughes. She is a fitness enthusiast, Central Coast Realtor and also a mother of three.

Pre-show music by:

Ricky Montijo singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist plays an eclectic mix of soul, rock, Latin, reggae pop, and is known for his vocals, mastery of the guitar, lively performances, advanced looping, and percussion breakdowns.

Doors open/Music by Ricky Montijo begins at 5:30 p.m. Comedy begins at 7-9 p.m. Advance tickets are $35-45, available at the Big Laugh Live website. Tickets at the door are $50.

