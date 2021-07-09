Comedy show coming to North County at the end of the month 

Live stand-up comedy featuring three veteran female comedians and hosted by local San Miguel resident James Judd, who has headlined the National Public Radio “Snap Judgement Live” national tour.

Andrea Abbate will be the headliner of the night’s event and has worked with companies like Comedy Central, produced shows like “Young and Hungry” and she has often performed at the Improv in Los Angeles.

Jill Turnbow is another one of the night’s performers and she is currently the Managing Artistic Director at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre. She also has experience performing in active war zones for military personnel and currently lives in San Luis Obispo County.

Sarah Burrows is the last of the night’s performers and she has performed stand-up, improv, and storytelling at various venues through LA. She has often performed in all-female comedy shows and participated in events like the All Jane Comedy Festival in Portland, Ore.

The event’s venue has free parking and is open-air with cabaret seating and folded chairs available for guests. Seashell Wines of Paso Robles will be providing wine for the event.

Tickets are limited to 100. Online advance tickets are $25, but at the door tickets will cost $35 cash only. Anybody 16+ is welcome.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets visit the event page.