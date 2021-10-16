Community assistance needed for Christmas care packages

United Way of San Luis Obispo County in need of financial assistance for project

– For the past 24 years, on Christmas Day, the San Luis Obispo community has generously provided our County’s homeless/underserved population with a wonderful home-cooked holiday dinner, live musical entertainment and essential warm winter clothing/sleeping bag care packages. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated many domestic crises particularly homelessness and food insecurity. The dueling realities of both homelessness and the pandemic make these individuals and families one of the most vulnerable populations throughout the U.S. and here in San Luis Obispo. Many of these folks are already in poorer health than the general population and have had reduced access to basic services and shelter. This Christmas, a delicious dinner and new winter clothing care package items will be distributed at the Odd Fellows Hall in a ‘to-go’ manner for both walk-in and drive-through clients. Additionally, pre-packaged ‘to-go’ meals and care packages will also be distributed at 40 Prado and several pre-designated locations through San Luis Obispo County. Last year, 600 meals were served.

Despite the stringent safety precautions we will be adhering to, United Way says they hope to spread a little joy and trust that the care packages provided will help the local homeless population endure our cold wet winters. They are are in tremendous need of financial assistance this year. Please help them to continue this tradition by donating to the Care Packages for Christmas Fund. You can donate on the United Way of SLO County website at www.unitedwayslo.org and click on the Care Packages for Christmas icon.

Also, checks can also be mailed to:

United Way San Luis Obispo County

PO Box 14309

San Luis Obispo, CA 93406

Please write “Care Packages for Christmas” on the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible. For more information about this event, contact Sheri Eibschutz at sherie5678@aol.com or leave a message at (805) 594-1999.

We invite you to join us to support this critical work in our community by making a donation to Care Packages for Christmas this holiday season. Visit www.unitedwayslo.org/donate or call (805) 541-1234.

