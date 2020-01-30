Community attends housing element workshop

–Wednesday night, the City of Paso Robles hosted a workshop on the Housing Element, facilitated by MIG, which works with cities to help them develop a Housing Element that complies with state regulations.

About 30 people attended the workshop at the Paso Robles Safety Center. Jill Eulate of MIG recorded suggestions made by citizens brainstorming ideas to make housing more affordable in the county.

Councilman John Hamon says those suggestions include mini-houses, like some being built in Atascadero. Those smaller homes may sell for $200,000, which could make them more affordable than paying rent in many communities.

Thursday, a Paso Robles housing committee will meet to further discuss options the city may use to enhance the development of affordable housing in the community.

