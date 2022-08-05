Community can support local students by donating backpacks

Community encouraged to drop off new backpacks for local students Aug. 12

– Paso People’s Action’s third annual school supply giveaway seeks community support for new backpack donations. Many elementary and middle school kids go without a backpack and we hope to supply at least 50 students with backpacks for the upcoming school year. “Just think of seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a much-needed backpack for the school year,” says Paso Robles teacher, Eva Arebalo. The group recommends shopping all of the back-to-sales going on right now.

Community members should drop off all new backpack donations between 6-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Dragon Park (across from Sherwood Park) in Paso Robles. The school supply giveaway starts at 7 p.m. For questions or to drop off backpack donations at an earlier date, contact Shannon Gonzalez at shgonzal1@gmail.com.

We anticipate 5-15 volunteers for the giveaway event, but always welcome more! Just email me!

