Community can support local students by donating backpacks 

Posted: 6:52 am, August 5, 2022 by News Staff
backpack drive

Paso People’s Action founding member Desiré Harris with backpacks she collected for the first school supply giveaway in Nov. 2020.

Community encouraged to drop off new backpacks for local students Aug. 12

– Paso People’s Action’s third annual school supply giveaway seeks community support for new backpack donations. Many elementary and middle school kids go without a backpack and we hope to supply at least 50 students with backpacks for the upcoming school year. “Just think of seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a much-needed backpack for the school year,” says Paso Robles teacher, Eva Arebalo. The group recommends shopping all of the back-to-sales going on right now.

Community members should drop off all new backpack donations between 6-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Dragon Park (across from Sherwood Park) in Paso Robles. The school supply giveaway starts at 7 p.m. For questions or to drop off backpack donations at an earlier date, contact Shannon Gonzalez at shgonzal1@gmail.com.

We anticipate 5-15 volunteers for the giveaway event, but always welcome more! Just email me!

 

