Community Emergency Response Training courses offered this fall

September is ‘National Preparedness Month’

– September is recognized as National Preparedness Month, a time when communities across the nation come together to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for emergencies and disasters. In line with this nationwide initiative, the city of Paso Robles has announced a series of Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) courses that will be offered this fall.

Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is a comprehensive program designed to empower individuals, families, and communities with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively respond to emergency situations. CERT equips participants with essential skills such as disaster preparedness, fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and medical operations. By fostering a culture of preparedness, Paso Robles aims to enhance the overall resilience and safety of its residents.

The CERT courses will be conducted by highly trained instructors and will cover:

Sept. 23 – LISTOS – Disaster Preparedness (in Spanish): This eight-hour class teaches participants how to prepare for disasters. Students will learn about stocking food, water, and vital supplies, how to properly use a fire extinguisher, provide first aid, and more. The class is offered in Spanish, and the entire family is encouraged to attend.

Sept. 30 – Disaster Preparedness for Companion Animals, presented by veterinarian Dan Jones: What would you do with your pet if you had to evacuate because of a disaster? What if you are away from your pet when disaster strikes? Preparing before a disaster gives you the knowledge and confidence to better survive and recover from disasters.

October – CERT Basic Training: Individuals who complete this course will acquire the basic skills required to respond to their community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster when emergency services are not immediately available. The 20-hour course will be held in October. The dates are Tuesday and Thursday evenings, Oct. 17, 19, 24, 26, and all day Saturday, Oct. 28.

“We believe that a prepared community is a resilient community,” said John Spooner, program coordinator for the North San Luis Obispo County CERT sponsored by the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department. “During National Preparedness Month we are encouraging/challenging Paso residents to sign up for one of our CERT preparedness courses. We believe that all residents who take CERT classes come away well-equipped to handle emergencies and support one another in times of need. We encourage interested community members to participate and become part of this vital initiative. And the courses are fun and engaging, too.”

For more information, visit https://northslocountycert.org/upcoming-events or contact Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department at (805) 227-7560.

