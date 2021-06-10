Community encouraged to apply for Downtown Parking Advisory Commission position
Applications are due by Wednesday, July 14–The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission.
The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission serves at the pleasure of the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the city council in gathering public input on the operation, continued development, and management of the downtown parking program, by providing advice to the council and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.
The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission consists of seven members appointed by the city council. As indicated in the commission bylaws, applicants must qualify as either a "Downtown Stakeholder" or a "Community Resource," as defined therein. Commissioners are appointed to two-year terms after an interview by the city council.
A copy of the commission bylaws and additional information is available on the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission website: https://www.prcity.com/959/Downtown-Parking-Advisory-Commission.
Applications may be obtained at City Hall, 1000 Spring Street or downloaded from the city website: https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/15289/Advisory-Body-Application-PDF
Applications are due by Wednesday, July 14 at 5 p.m.
