Community enjoys ‘National Night Out’ in Atascadero 

Posted: 5:20 am, August 6, 2021 by News Staff
Atascadero Grocery Outlet BBQ hotdogs

Atascadero Grocery Outlet providing hotdogs.

Event promotes police-community partnerships

–Atascadero celebrated National Night Out Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Sunken Gardens, with lots of giveaways. Sergeant John Taylor handed out more than 30 raffle prizes donated by Atascadero community members.

Josh Cross of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce said the weather cooperated with the outdoor event. He called it, “Chamber of Commerce weather.”

ATD and the Benedetti Booth[4679]

Security company ADT presented a booth to remember Detective Luca Benedetti

More than 30 groups participated representing various public safety and other agencies and a number of businesses in the City of Atascadero. Local security company ADT presented a booth to remember Detective Luca Benedetti, the officer killed in San Luis Obispo while serving a search warrant. Benedetti began his law enforcement career in Atascadero. Officer Lauren-Ashley Purify organized the event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.atascadero night out

