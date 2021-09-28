Community events scheduled for suicide prevention awareness month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

– County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department is partnering with the Suicide Prevention Council of SLO County to bring awareness and trainings for suicide prevention during the month of September. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting all corners of the nation. San Luis Obispo County has a suicide rate significantly higher than other counties in California, and higher than the national average.

The behavioral health department collaborates with a variety of local agencies to address the complexity of suicide and its affect on the community. From prevention and early intervention to crisis intervention and post-crisis support, Behavioral Health and its partners are working to provide diverse programs and support for prevention efforts. The county released its Suicide Prevention Plan in May, 2021. The suicide prevention council recently launched a postvention outreach team that will act as a support system for community members who recently lost a loved one to suicide.

There are two opportunities to get involved in suicide prevention at the end of this month. On Sept. 29, behavioral health and the suicide prevention council are hosting the suicide prevention forum, featuring Kelechi Ubozoh, a mental health advocate, writer, and suicide attempt survivor. The nationally recognized speaker will deliver a storytelling forum on “How My Friends Showed Up: Support During a Mental Health Crisis” exploring her personal story and how community members can show up for someone in a crisis. The free event begins at 6 p.m., and people can register online.

The county will also join Transitions Mental Health Association, and several other California counties in welcoming Kelechi Ubozoh and other suicide prevention leaders to host the Suicide Prevention Summit, the following day, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This training will offer continuing education units for providers, and more information can be found on Transitions Mental Health Association’s website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related