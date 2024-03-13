Community flea markets to begin at Templeton Library

Markets will help help fund volunteer operations, book purchases, utilities, other library expenses

– Templeton Library will begin a series of community Flea Market & Maker’s Markets on April 6. The markets will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

The flea markets will pop up in the Templeton Library parking lot at 1173 S. Main St. The location is a few blocks from the downtown Templeton park Farmers’ Market. The flea markets will open an hour earlier and close an hour later than the farmers’ market for shopper convenience. A different food truck will be on site each month.

On April 6, vendor booths are $25 donation for a 10-foot display space for vintage wares, handmade art, jewelry, furniture and crafts. Food items cannot be sold. After April, booth spaces are $35 donation every first Saturday through September. Vendor applications are available on the templetonlibrary.org website under the upcoming events tab.

Templeton Library is an all-donor funded free public library completed in 2022 without county or taxpayer funding. It is located across Main St. from Templeton High School. Volunteers run operations with storytellers, children’s literature specialists, a popular summer reading program and current adult fiction and nonfiction titles. A student-run free SAT Workshop takes place every other Wednesday. The flea market will help fund volunteer operations, book purchases, utilities, maintenance and landscape expenses.

