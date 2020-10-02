Community Foundation donates 54k to SLO Food Bank

–The SLO Food Bank celebrated the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s Disaster Support Fund, a fund providing economic relief to nonprofits in our region that are working diligently to ease suffering and minimize the impact of loss during these challenging times. To date, the SLO Food Bank has been the recipient of $54,000 of Disaster Support Funds, which resulted in 378,000 additional meals to offer those they serve through neighborhood distributions and agency partners.

The rate of hunger has more than doubled in our county since the beginning of the year, according to the Food Bank, and some people have found themselves relying on the SLO Food Bank for the first time in their lives. At the onset of the pandemic, the SLO Food Bank experienced an increase in food distributions by 370-percent, quickly depleting the warehouse’s inventory from a steady 6-month reserve to only seven weeks’ worth of food. The Community Foundation was quick to offer COVID relief funding. This initial contribution allowed them to meet the growing demands for food and strengthen the safety net cast out to those in need.

In June, when the Mid-State Fair was canceled, the SLO Food Bank found themselves facing a possible reality of zero protein from this important event. Typically, the fair meat accounts for 35-percent – 40-percent of the annual protein inventory. The Community Foundation was quick to form the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund.

This fund, established the buyer’s coalition, made it possible to purchase livestock from 4-H and Future Farmers of America students and secured the meat for donation to the SLO Food Bank. The processing of the meat, which can be costly, was the next hurdle to surmount.

Thankfully, the Community Foundation and the Disaster Support Fund came to their aide again, by awarding them a generous grant to cover the costs of processing the animals.

If not for the foundation’s generous donors and community partners providing the strength behind the Disaster Support Fund that fueled these charitable contributions, the SLO Food Bank and many other nonprofit organizations would find it difficult to completely meet the needs of those they serve.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

To learn more about the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, visit https://www.cfsloco.org.

Share this post!

email

Related