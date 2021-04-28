Community Foundation seeks nominations for top LGBTQ supporters

–The Growing Together: An LGBTQ Fund (GTF), a fund held at The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, is seeking nominations of leaders that have supported the LGBTQ community. An annual award is presented each year during Central Coast Pride in May to an individual, business, or organization demonstrating ongoing support of social justice, inclusivity, and equality for the LGBTQ community in San Luis Obispo County through philanthropy, business practices, direct services, advocacy or community action and/or having a positive impact on the LGBTQ community. The deadline to nominate leaders is Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. The application can be accessed through this online form or The Community Foundation website at www.cfsloco.org.

Nominators are asked to provide a brief overview of the nominee, as well as describe how the nominee has distinguished themselves among their peers by going above and beyond to support equity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community in San Luis Obispo County. The winner will be announced during a virtual Pride Drag Show on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. Previous winners of the award include community leaders David Elson, Janice Fong Wolf, and Dr. Denise Taylor, Twin Cities Community Hospital, and the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department.

GTF provides grants to local LGBTQ organizations focusing on the principles of social justice, a civil society, and the safety of youth. Local grants amounting to more than $300,000 have been distributed since 2002. An endowment fund of more than $385,000 has also been established to support local efforts focused on community inclusiveness now and in perpetuity. For more information about the Growing Together and LGBTQ Fund visit The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s website at www.cfsloco.org.

