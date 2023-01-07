Justin Winery’s community grant applications now open for $250,000

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 17

– Justin Vineyards and Winery this week announced that its 2023 community grant applications are now live. Justin Community Grants provide schools and non-profits in San Luis Obispo North County with financial assistance and resources. This year Justin intends to award $250,000 in grants.

“At Justin, our goal is to empower the local community to achieve its full potential,” said Molly Scott, director of grower and community relations for Justin Vineyards and Winery. “As active members of the community, we understand the needs are best known by the community itself. The Justin Community Grants program allows our local schools, non-profits and organizations to vocalize what support is needed so their dedication and hard work can continue seamlessly throughout the year and have a positive impact for many more.”

Established in 2013, the grants program has funded hundreds of projects supporting classrooms and non-profits, totaling over $1.2 million. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify those that demonstrate a need for funding impactful projects and services that directly benefit the local community, making it a more equitable place to live, work and play. Previous grant funding has supported Studio on the Park Inc’s creative learning experiences for elementary students, the YouthWorks program at Affordable Housing Paso Robles, increasing the amount of households reached by Central Coast LINK, and provided mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County.

Out of the total $250,000 in grant funding, at least $50,000 will directly benefit schools and is designed to provide wide-ranging support for teachers, the school grants fund projects and initiatives to help students learn, grow, and thrive. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund essential classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in North San Luis Obispo County.

The Resnick Foundation, in collaboration with Justin, also supported the Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship last year with a $250,000 gift, which provides scholarships for students of wine industry workers in the region.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 17. For more information about eligibility requirements and to submit an application, visit www.justinwinegrants.com or email communitygrants@justinwine.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media