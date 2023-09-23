Paso Robles News|Sunday, September 24, 2023
Community input wanted at upcoming zoning code meeting 

Posted: 6:40 am, September 23, 2023 by News Staff

This will mark the fourth study session hosted by the planning commission on this topic

– The Paso Robles community is invited to participate in a study session aimed at discussing proposed updates to the Paso Robles Zoning Code.

The City of Paso Robles is actively engaged in a comprehensive overhaul of its zoning code, an integral component of the city’s municipal code responsible for defining property use and development standards within city limits. These proposed amendments have been designed to enhance user-friendliness, clear up inconsistencies, and align with state regulations and industry best practices, particularly concerning the streamlining of housing entitlements and other permitting procedures.

The study session will be convened by the Paso Robles Planning Commission next Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Council Chamber, located at 1000 Spring Street.

During this study session, the planning commission will delve into the specifics of the proposed amendments, actively seek input from the community, and offer feedback to city staff. This will mark the fourth study session hosted by the planning commission on this topic, and no formal decisions will be made during this meeting. The staff report on this item will be posted to the city’s website at www.prcity.com/Meetings on the Friday before the study session.

 

