Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Community invited to attend family resource fair this Thursday
  • Follow Us!

Community invited to attend family resource fair this Thursday 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 9, 2023 by News Staff

family resource fair

Fair will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Glen Speck

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, in partnership with The Link Family Resource Center and the Center for Family Strengthening, invites the public to attend a family resource fair this Thursday at Glen Speck Elementary School, located at 401 17th Street in Paso Robles.

The fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be information on activities and programs for kids and other valuable resources for families.

Support agencies will be on-site will include the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency, Cap SLO, Paso Robles Public Library, the Paso Robles City Recreation Department, Transitions Mental Health Association, and the Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.