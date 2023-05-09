Community invited to attend family resource fair this Thursday

Fair will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Glen Speck

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, in partnership with The Link Family Resource Center and the Center for Family Strengthening, invites the public to attend a family resource fair this Thursday at Glen Speck Elementary School, located at 401 17th Street in Paso Robles.

The fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be information on activities and programs for kids and other valuable resources for families.

Support agencies will be on-site will include the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency, Cap SLO, Paso Robles Public Library, the Paso Robles City Recreation Department, Transitions Mental Health Association, and the Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast.

