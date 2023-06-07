Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Community invited to celebrate Juneteenth in Downtown City Park 

Posted: 6:42 am, June 7, 2023 by News Staff

Event will include food, speakers, games, community engagement

– Paso Robles residents are invited to partake in a day of celebration honoring the Black community on Saturday, June 17,  at 1 p.m. in Downtown City Park.

The Juneteenth Celebration aims to foster a sense of unity and cultural sharing among attendees. Participants can expect a range of activities, including food, speakers, games, and community engagement. The event promises a day of joyous celebration as the community comes together to commemorate the achievements of the Black community.

Moreover, the occasion also serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done to achieve equality and justice for all. By reflecting on the past and learning from historical milestones, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the progress that has been made and the challenges that lie ahead.

View the Facebook event page here. 

 

