Community invited to celebrate Juneteenth in Downtown City Park

Event will include food, speakers, games, community engagement

– Paso Robles residents are invited to partake in a day of celebration honoring the Black community on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. in Downtown City Park.

The Juneteenth Celebration aims to foster a sense of unity and cultural sharing among attendees. Participants can expect a range of activities, including food, speakers, games, and community engagement. The event promises a day of joyous celebration as the community comes together to commemorate the achievements of the Black community.

Moreover, the occasion also serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done to achieve equality and justice for all. By reflecting on the past and learning from historical milestones, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the progress that has been made and the challenges that lie ahead.

