Community invited to discuss public safety at upcoming event

Event part of the city’s Coffee with the City Manager series

– As part of the City of Paso Robles’ Coffee with the City Manager event series, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis will lead a discussion on public safety on Feb. 16 at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad Street, in Paso Robles.

Joining City Manager Ty Lewis will be Police Chief Damian Nord and Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta. The focus of the discussion will be on matters related to public safety. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. The event will start at 7:30 a.m.

