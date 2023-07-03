Community invited to ‘dive into a good movie’ with the library

Family-friendly event is free to attend

– The community is invited to “dive into a good movie” with the Paso Robles Library’s showing of Finding Nemo on July 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the library conference room.

This Disney Pixar film is rated G and seats will be available on a first come, first served basis. Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

