Community invited to ‘Early California Life on Display’

Event will be held in the San Luis Obispo Mission courtyard Feb. 20

– The community, visitors, and families are invited to join the outdoor celebration in the Mission courtyard featuring performances and displays of early California life, on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event will include performances, displays, and talks throughout the courtyard:

• Audience participation dancing: Baile de Californio Dance Troupe featuring dances of the 1840s

• Live music: Rancho era guitarist and singer Richard Moreno with Mike Mullins on mandolin: “The top 40 of the 1830’s”

• Sampling: Authentic mission-era foods including posole

• Mission era music expert: Craig Russell, Cal Poly Professor Emeritus

• Mission historian: Daniel Krieger, Ph.D. Cal Poly Professor Emeritus

• Californio life: John Grafton, blacksmith, featuring horse/livestock equipment, utensils, furniture

• La Purisima Mission State Park blacksmith: Doug Bradley

• Mountain Man site: Manny Silva, California State Park Bob Jones Trail tour guide

• Weaving and Spinning demonstrations: local weavers

• Bell tower and mission tours: Mission docents and bell-ringers

• Children’s crafts and activities

This festive jubilee event will provide both entertainment and education for adults and children as they see, taste, listen, and experience a sample of early California life.

