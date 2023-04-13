Community invited to participate in annual chamber of commerce fundraiser

Bidding open now

– The community is invited to support the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce by participating in an online silent auction. The auction began on April 11 and closes at 10 p.m. on April 22 at https://e.givesmart.com/events/vbC/ and raises funds that will be reinvested into the community.

“Once again, the live and silent auction packages are rich with excitement,” says Director of Membership Julie Matthews. “It will be a fun shopping experience and we encourage all to participate. Get ready for some bidding wars because we have outdone ourselves this year with a wide selection of packages, something for all budgets. All proceeds from this event will benefit the mission of the chamber so we can continue to promote the economic vitality of the Atascadero community.”

Choose from getaways to the Temecula Hot Air Balloon Festival, San Francisco and Carlsbad city exploration, Camp Natoma, Staycations at Ocean Ranch, Ox and Anchor, Fun in the Sun Ravine Waterpark, On the Beach Bed & Breakfast in Cayucos, and more.

Other experiences include the Cal Poly Stampede, San Francisco Giants weekend, a sports package with tee times at five golf courses, health and wellness treatments, and wine-tasting experiences at Bonny Doon Vineyards, Broken Earth Winery, Calcareous Vineyard, Daou Family Estates, Ecluse Wines, Justin Vineyards and Winery, Le Vigne Winery, Lone Madrone Winery, Absolution Cellars, Opolo Vineyards, Rotta Winery, Tablas Creek Vineyards, and Tobin James Cellars.

For families, there are trips to Legoland in Carlsbad, math tutoring by Mathnasium, lessons with Make Music & Thrive, a birthday party with Yabba Dabba Dogs and fun in the SLO Bounce House, and tickets to the American Melodrama, Estrella Warbird Museum, Hops Bounce House, and Charles Paddock Zoo.

There are many local shopping, dining, and drinking experiences offered as well, including the soon-to-open Huckleberry’s in downtown Atascadero and 12 other businesses.

The online silent auction will conclude at 10 p.m. at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner & Gala on Saturday, April 22. “Past, Present, and Forward.” The chamber’s largest and most prestigious event of the entire year honors extraordinary individuals who shape Atascadero.

A live auction will also occur at the Gala and one item offers a unique way to interact with Atascadero Chamber President and CEO Josh Cross. Cross will cater a four-course dinner in your own home for up to eight guests. “The chamber is supported by so many generous people throughout the year, so I wanted to give back to express my gratitude.” “Chef Cross” will invite conversations about flavors, ingredients, food quality, seasonality, food, and wine.

The Community Impact Annual Award winners for 2022 are:

Mike Zappas, Citizen of the Year

North County Restaurant Group, Business of the Year

Kyla Skinner, Specs by Kyla, Women of Influence

Larry Wysong, Lifetime Achievement Award

Lighthouse Atascadero, Community Organization of the Year

The chamber will also recognize Phil Koziel, outgoing board chair, Jacque Fields, incoming board chair, and the board of directors. Jim Dantona, President and CEO of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, will serve as master of ceremonies.

