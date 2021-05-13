Community invited to remember Luca Benedetti at services next week

—City of San Luis Obispo officials, in partnership with the Benedetti family, announced today that the funeral services for Det. Luca Benedetti have been arranged for next week. Community members who would like to show their support and pay their respects are encouraged to attend the processional.

“We have been overwhelmed by the public’s support,” said Police Chief Rick Scott. “It means so much to everyone who knew and cared for Luca. We know our community is hurting too, and we hope creating this opportunity to come together will help in the healing process.”

The funeral services will begin at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center located at 1 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m., followed by a first responder procession to a private graveside service. More details on the procession route will be provided on Wednesday, May 19. For all planning to attend the procession at the Performing Arts Center, RSVP via Eventbrite.

Beginning Friday, May 14 through Friday, May 21, city officials invite community members to also show their support for the Benedetti family, co-workers, and the many others affected by Monday’s tragic events by visiting an outdoor memorial site established on the lawn of City Hall at 990 Palm St. Community members are encouraged to visit the site and plant an American flag in the grass in remembrance or simply observe a moment of silence. A memorial banner and flags will also be prominently displayed at the Police Station and Fire Station #1.

City officials also encourage community members to show their support with blue memorial ribbons and by lowering flags to half-staff at properties across San Luis Obispo County or displaying the American Flag at their place of residence or business. Cards and other messages left at the City Hall or the Police Department memorial sites will be delivered to Benedetti’s family, said Scott.

Earlier this week, the San Luis Obispo Police Department Police Officer Association and the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team setup a GoFundMe page for the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to the Benedetti family going forward in their time of need. As of Thursday morning, it had already raised more than $360,000.

Benedetti was 37 and left behind a wife and two young daughters.

