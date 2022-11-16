City calls special meeting about accessory dwelling units

Meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 29

– The community is encouraged to attend a special Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The commission will be provided a presentation on a proposed accessory dwelling unit (ADU) urgency ordinance to bring the city’s rules into compliance with state law.

The council will then hold a public hearing at their regular meeting on Dec. 6. The ordinance will be considered on an urgency basis due to recently adopted changes to state law that become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

Both meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options. The public may attend the meeting in the Paso Robles City Council Chamber on the ground floor of the city hall/library building at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube).

Comments can be delivered in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, please email to planning@prcity.com.

The staff report and draft ordinance will be available on the city’s website by the Friday before the meeting at www.prcity.com/agendacenter/5.

