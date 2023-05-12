Community members can pick up free Covid-19 tests at public clinics

– San Luis Obispo County residents who need Covid-19 tests may now pick up tests at no cost outside public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo. Tests are also available at pop-up events countywide in collaboration with food bank distributions.

Residents may take two tests per person in their household at these sites. There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status. The tests are available during business hours. Tests may occasionally run low but will be restocked while supplies last. People who have symptoms of Covid-19 should not go into clinics but may pick up tests outside.

“One of the most important reasons to test for Covid-19 is to ensure you can get treatment promptly if you need it,” said Dr. Rick Rosen, Deputy County Health Officer. “Effective treatment is widely available, and data continues to show it helps prevent both severe disease and long Covid―but it needs to be started within five days of your first symptoms. Having tests on hand means you can be ready to find out if you have Covid-19 and get treatment if you do.”

For those who test positive with a home test and do not have health insurance or can’t reach their regular healthcare provider within 24 hours, free Covid-19 telehealth appointments are available online or by phone, with treatment prescribed at no cost if indicated. Health officials strongly encourage residents to take advantage of this convenient free resource.

This effort to provide tests at no cost to the community comes as the federal Public Health Emergency for Covid-19 expires on May 11, changing the availability of free at-home tests through other sources. Some options remain to get tests at no cost from the federal government and through certain types of insurance.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Public Health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

