Community organization responds to reports of hateful literature distribution

Group asks that leaders take more measures to help prevent future incidents

– Local community organization Paso People’s Action has released a statement in regard to recent reports indicating that small plastic bags containing antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ literature were found at multiple locations within the River Oaks neighborhood area of Paso Robles:

“Paso People’s Action was recently informed of hate speech against the LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities being shared throughout town. It’s an unfortunate sight to see, particularly in light of leaders around the country signing dehumanizing legislation.

“Pride month is a time for the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrate their success amid struggle since the Stonewall Riots more than 50 years ago. The month is a time to promote their survival and continued fight for inclusion. Included within the LGBTQIA+ communities are also Jewish people who have also faced persecution.

“We appreciate the statements put out by the city of Paso Robles to condemn these actions. Additionally, we ask that leaders take more measures to prevent future incidents, including diversity and inclusion training. More work remains to be done to ensure that the LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities are seen, heard, and safe.”

-Sent by Paso People’s Action Co-founder Yessenia Echevarria on behalf of Paso People’s Action.

