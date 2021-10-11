Community organizations support Paso Robles educators as they negotiate pay raise

Organizations to make their voices heard at upcoming school board meeting

– Community organizations led by Paso People’s Action and Mujeres de Acción today announced their support for Paso Robles teachers and educators in their efforts to negotiate a pay raise for the first time in three years. Concerned by factors such as the rise in cost-of-living in Paso Robles and the departure of many staff to neighboring districts, they plan to make their voices heard on Tuesday before and during the school board meeting — with the public invited to join.

“Teachers are an integral part of the community with all that they do,” said Kristin Usilton, a teacher at Glen Speck Elementary. “Something must be done, or this beloved town will become increasingly difficult to invest in.”

The support also comes amid the pandemic, where teachers have found greater difficulty in conducting remote learning sessions. While students have returned to in-person instruction, concerns of infection and catching up all students to similar levels of performance remain.

Those interested in supporting the teachers can join a 4:30 p.m. rally at school district offices located at 800 Niblick Road, where they are encouraged to bring signs and wear crimson. The school board meeting itself will begin at 6 p.m. where supporters can provide public comment.

“As a Paso resident, there is too much at stake here for teachers and students,” said Camille Katz, a concerned parent. “We hope the school board will do the right thing to support public education here for years to come.”

If you’re interested in learning more, reach out to Paso People’s Action at pasopeoplesaction@gmail.com.

Facebook event details here: https://fb.me/e/1M8tcC3qQ

