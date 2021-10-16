Community participation encouraged at upcoming short-term rental meeting

Public can attend in-person or watch on YouTube

–The community is encouraged to participate in the second annual review of the City of Paso Robles’ short-term rental program. The Paso Robles City Council will discuss the program at their Oct. 19, 2021 meeting. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be conducted in a hybrid format with the opportunity for both in-person and virtual participation.

The city’s short-term rental ordinance was adopted in 2019 with a requirement that annual updates be presented to the city council. The ordinance is set to expire next year in August. In June of 2021, the program reached the citywide cap of 325 non-hosted accommodation permits. New applications received by the city are currently put on a waiting list.

This meeting is an opportunity for the council to hear from city staff and the community regarding how the program is working and whether it should be extended beyond 2022.

The public may attend the meeting in the council chambers or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube).

Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, email to cityclerk@prcity.com. The agenda for the meeting can be downloaded from www.prcity.com/agendacenter.

For additional information on the city’s short term rental program, please see https://www.prcity.com/847/Short-Term-Rental

