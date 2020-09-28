Community shows support for officer shot in gun battle last week

–The North County community showed their support for deputy Ted Lehnhoff who was injured in a gun battle last week with a wanted felon and gang member.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page along with a video showing a large crowd gathered on a freeway overpass welcoming him home and sending him gratitude and wishes of swift healing:

We are so thankful for all the community support for Sheriff’s Deputy Ted Lehnhoff. Deputy Lehnhoff was released from the hospital today after being shot in the leg during a gun battle with a wanted felon in Templeton on Thursday.

A procession of Sheriff’s patrol units escorted the red vehicle carrying Deputy Lehnhoff as it made its way up Highway 101 as crowds cheered from overpasses along the route. Welcome home Ted! It’s good to have you back! And thank you San Luis Obispo County for all your heartfelt support!

Ian Parkinson, Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

