Community shows support for officers after active shooter situation 

–The Paso Robles community showed support and gratitude for local law enforcement after this week’s tense active shooter situation by decorating the town and police station with blue ribbons and signs.

“There are simply not enough words to describe how grateful we are for the amazing community we live and serve in. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, generosity and unwavering support!” Wrote the Paso Robles Police Department in a Facebook post.

Three officers were wounded in the shootout: Nicholas Dreyfus from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office station in Templeton, Deputy Blake Bursiaga of the King’s County Sheriff’s Department, and Sgt. Michael Smiley of the Arroyo Grande Police Department. James Watson has been identified as the local homeless man believed to have been shot and killed by the shooter.

The San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation has set up an account to accept donations for Deputy Dreyfus and his family as he recovers from getting shot in the chin. Send donations to:

SLO LEAF

In the name of Deputy Nick Dreyfus

PO BOX 13126

San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-3126

Deputy Bursaiga was shot in the leg while pulling a CHP officer who had been shot in the chest while wearing a bullet-proof vest out of the line of fire, according to a report by ABC Action News. He has returned home to the Central Valley after being treated at a Central Coast hospital.

Sgt. Michael Smiley was shot in the calf and is recovering at home with his family in Arroyo Grande.

James Watson’s son set up a Go Fund Me account to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses, and as of Saturday morning, it had far surpassed it’s $2,000 goal with $7,517 raised. Click here to donate.

Editor’s note: Please send any additional information regarding fundraisers for the injured officers or memorial services for the victim to skye@accesspublishing.com.

