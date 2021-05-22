Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 22, 2021
Community survey and meeting happening for new senior housing complex 

Posted: 6:23 am, May 22, 2021 by News Staff

Community survey and meeting happening for new senior housing complex –The Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation are developing a new affordable senior housing community in Paso Robles – River Walk Terrace Apartments, which includes 79 units of one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The rents will range from 30-percent to 60-percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The meeting will be happening May 26 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Via Zoom.

 

Planned agenda:

  • Project team introductions
  • AHSC grant application and timeline
  • Proposed improvements

 

The survey about the project will be open through June 4. Prior to the meeting, attendees are asked to take the survey, linked here.

