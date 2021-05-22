Community survey and meeting happening for new senior housing complex

–The Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation are developing a new affordable senior housing community in Paso Robles – River Walk Terrace Apartments, which includes 79 units of one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The rents will range from 30-percent to 60-percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Planned agenda:

Project team introductions

AHSC grant application and timeline

Proposed improvements

The survey about the project will be open through June 4. Prior to the meeting, attendees are asked to take the survey, linked here.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related