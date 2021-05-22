Community survey and meeting happening for new senior housing complex
–The Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation are developing a new affordable senior housing community in Paso Robles – River Walk Terrace Apartments, which includes 79 units of one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The rents will range from 30-percent to 60-percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
Planned agenda:
- Project team introductions
- AHSC grant application and timeline
- Proposed improvements
The survey about the project will be open through June 4. Prior to the meeting, attendees are asked to take the survey, linked here.