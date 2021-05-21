Community turns out for middle school dance performance

‘Remix’ celebrated the end of the pandemic shutdowns and a new beginning for the school

–Several hundred people turned out for a Dance Performance Thursday evening at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles. The dance classes at Flamson have been rehearsing since March, and instructor Stephanie Lovejoy prepared them for a big show on the steps of the middle school on Spring Street. They called the performance “Remix 2020-2021.”

Principal Tim Vincent attended the event and appeared to enjoy the big turn-out on a windy evening in Paso Robles.

Because of the pandemic, the performance was put on at the front steps of the middle school rather than the school’s multi-purpose room, which has a stage and sound system.

The 6-8th grade dancers, their parents, and friends enjoyed a “remix” that celebrated the end of the pandemic shutdown and a new beginning for Flamson Middle School.

