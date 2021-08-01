Community turns out to support junior livestock auction 

Paso Robles News|Sunday, August 1, 2021
August 1, 2021

Fair attendance was down but support remains strong

–Dozens of 4-H and FFA members showed their animals at the Mid State Fair Junior Livestock Auction Saturday.

Although officials are still tabulating the totals, 4-H officials said the prices were good with profound support by community members who bought the pigs.

Tiffanie Santoro of Paso Robles High School FFA showed her hog, which sold for $10 per pound. Santoro will use the proceeds of the sale to fund her college education. The high school freshman wants to be a large animal veterinarian. She currently has a 4.5 GPA at PRHS.

Sunday is the final day of the California Mid-State Fair. Although attendance was down in 2021, most who attended were appreciative that the fair returned after a year’s absence because of the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

