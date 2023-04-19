Community West Bank donates to Habitat for Humanity SLO County

Donation supports ‘Build with Us’ event

– Community West Bank donated $2,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County to support its programs, including its first in-person event since the pandemic. Build with Us takes place at The Penny, downtown San Luis Obispo, on Thursday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

People interested in attending the event to gather with other supporters and to learn more about Habitat for Humanity SLO County should register at https://hfhsloco.org/rsvp/.

“Community West Bank is proud to sponsor Build with Us on May 4 and supports the vital Habitat for Humanity SLO County programs and projects which help strengthen and improve the quality of life for so many residents of our community,” said Gary Borjan, vice president of Community West Bank.

Habitat for Humanity SLO County relies on donations, sponsorships, and grants to continue and expand programs for local residents with limited incomes. These programs build affordable new homes for families to purchase and provide basic repair and maintenance services for homeowners aging in place, with the primary goal of transforming lives together.

“Over the years, Community West Bank has been consistent in their efforts to promote positive change throughout San Luis Obispo County,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County. “This is especially evident in their continued dedication to Habitat for Humanity and the shared belief that everyone deserves a decent and safe place to call home.”

Donations from corporations and individuals are still being accepted at https://www.hfhsloco.org. Learn more about Habitat and ways to get involved at https://www.hfhsloco.org.

Share To Social Media